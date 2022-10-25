Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters

FILE - Kansas Air National Guard
FILE - Kansas Air National Guard(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters.

The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.

The National Guard noted that the official party for the ceremony will include U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, adjutant general.

According to the agency, the new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in Kansas. It said the 58,784 square-foot facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training; administrative offices; heated storage; locker rooms; showers and restrooms.

The National Guard indicated that the $18.73 million facility is meant to meet anti-terrorism and force protection requirements and follow the Army Sustainable Design and Development Policy with the use of ground-source heat systems and high-efficiency heating, ventilating and air conditioning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
The induction ceremony takes place in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to the state Capitol
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)
Marshall introduces legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
FILE
KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022