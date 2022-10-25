Aging & Style
FORECAST: Things to dry out a bit Tuesday

By Erin Little
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for tonight due to rain, which will impact all your evening plans. On Tuesday morning, we will have leftover isolated showers to the south and east. However, most will be drier on Tuesday. Expect highs near 58 degrees. The sunshine will be back by the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid-60s for Wednesday. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

