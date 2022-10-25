FORECAST: Showers move out for most Tuesday, as Fall-like temps remain

With this cold front and area of low pressure slowly transferring to the east, an opportunity for leftover showers within the eastern sections of our viewing area will still be common this morning. Heavy cloud cover for the rest of us will continue through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, where we slowly break down to partly-sunny conditions as high pressure develops from the west. With this colder air, a pressure gradient will allow winds to increase to between 10 and 15 mph out of the north/northwest, along with gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon.

A dryer pattern will take over for Wednesday and much of Thursday as high-pressure centers but at the same time weakens through the region. Lighter winds will be common, however wind chills in the low and mid 30s are possible.

We may see residual energy move northward from a low-pressure system on Friday, which will allow rain chances to increase to around 30 percent. Isolated showers will be more likely rather than a widespread threat for rainfall. Our temperatures will remain seasonal within the low and mid 60s through this event and into the weekend, where we do anticipate a dryer pattern for trick or treating.

