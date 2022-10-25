Early voting kicks off in Missouri with ‘no-excuse’ absentee ballots

PLATTE KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Day one of early voting in Missouri brought out more than 100 people to polls in Platte County, including an 18-year-old voting for the first time.

“It was interesting,” Christian Conway said. “Kind of made me a little nervous, but I had to remind myself this is not a test.”

The ballot itself could look like a test. Not only does it include state and local races, but some voters will have questions to answer.

“Half of our voters live in the city limits of Kansas City, so we have the three Kansas City questions for half of our voters,” said Chris Hershey, director of elections for Platte County. “We also just have a small section of Smithville.”

This year’s midterm election also marks the start of no-excuse absentee voting. That means you don’t need a reason to cast your ballot by mail or absentee.

“Anybody who’s able to come in today and vote absentee, they’re not going to walk through the poll site doors on election day and that makes election day go a lot smoother,” said Hershey.

And for voters like Christian Conway, the convenience of avoiding election day crowds is worth it.

