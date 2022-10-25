Aging & Style
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard

The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the 12900 block of O Highway in Wood Heights, they did find a man dead in someone’s front yard. It appeared that he was an Amazon driver, law enforcement said.

Amazon released the following statement on the driver’s death:

“We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones. We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that due to the nature of the driver’s injuries, deputies could neither confirm nor deny if the dogs caused the death of the driver.

Childers said his deputies did see a dog door with blood on it. The sheriff’s office said two dogs had gone in the house and then became aggressive toward deputies and medical staff.

The sheriff said he “dispatched both dogs.”

Wood Heights is just outside Excelsior Springs in Ray County, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

