Bill checks out the most powerful non-invasive laser-like lipo device in America

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bill gets a firsthand look at the UltraSlim® Professional, by Ward Photonics. It’s the most powerful non-invasive laser-like lipo device in the country, and it’s one of a few devices FDA Cleared for fat loss. In fact, as demonstrated by the UltraSlim multi-site clinical trials, the average inch loss is 3.5 inches (1.6 liters of fat) off of the waist, hips, and thighs in a single 32 minute treatment. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C., President of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe shows Bill how the UltraSlim® treatments work. Sponsored by KC Laser-Like Lipo.

