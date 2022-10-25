Aging & Style
Amazon driver found dead in front yard, Ray County Sheriff’s Office investigating

The scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found dead.
The scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found dead.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) – An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the 12900 block of O Highway, they did find a deceased male in someone’s front yard. It appears that he was an Amazon driver.

At this point, Sheriff Childers was advised that there were two dogs at the scene who had been aggressive toward deputies and medical staff. The dogs had gone back inside the house.

Due to the nature of the driver’s injuries, the sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm nor deny if the dogs caused the death of the driver. That being said, they did see a dog door with blood on it.

“I dispatched both dogs,” Sheriff Childers ultimately stated.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time. The authorities are working to notify his family.

Wood Heights is just outside Excelsior Springs in Ray County, Missouri.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

