$4.3+ million granted to Kansas to conserve Whooping Crane, Black Rail habitats

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.3 million has been granted to the State of Kansas to help conserve the habitats of endangered Whooping Cranes and Eastern Black Rails.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Oct. 19, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted it around $4.3 million out of a $66.7 million grant distributed across 16 states and Guam to support imperiled species.

The Department noted that the funds have been made possible through the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund and will support states and territories as they implement programs to conserve and recover federally listed and at-risk species on non-federal lands.

“This grant funding makes it possible for us to conserve nearly 1,600 acres of critical wetland habitat that will not only benefit species most at risk, but many other species that depend on wetlands for food, shelter and respite during migration,” said KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless. “We know we can’t conserve imperiled species without first conserving their habitat, so this is a great ‘next step’ towards paving the way for these projects, as well as future efforts to conserve critical habitat across our great state.”

KDWP indicated that $4,306,820 authorized by Section 6 of the Endangered Species Act and partly funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund will be sent to the Sunflower State to support habitat conservation.

Of the more than $4.3 million slated for Kansas, the KDWP said a total of $3,994,790 will be dedicated to wetland habitat conservation to support Whooping Cranes and Eastern Black Rails. The remaining $312,030 will support Kansas’ Aquatic Safe Harbor Agreement.

“Thanks to decades-long partnerships like the one we have with Ducks Unlimited, we’ve been able to restore, renovate, and protect critical habitat for a variety of native species,” said KDWP Assistant Secretary Stuart Schrag. “Now, being the recipient of this federal Recovery Land grant for the first time ever only elevates what KDWP and Ducks Unlimited can do together to positively impact critical landscapes and the wildlife that depend on them.”

The Department said that Ducks Unlimited - a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl - played an active role in the grant application process and recognized the importance of stopover habitat for the federally endangered Whooping Crane - as well as nesting and brood rearing habitat for the federally threatened Eastern Black Rail.

“The partnership between KDWP, Ducks Unlimited, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to secure these funds is a prime example of how collaboration can greatly benefit imperiled species,” said Matt Hough, Manager of Conservation Programs in Kansas for Ducks Unlimited. “Working together toward the common goal of conserving wildlife are what these relationships are all about, because when we protect wetlands and associated habitats, both wildlife and people benefit.”

