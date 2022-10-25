Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

$22+ million granted to 65 Kansas organizations to aid victims, survivors of crime

FILE
FILE(Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $22 million has been granted to 65 organizations in Kansas to help victims and survivors of violent crimes.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, more than $22 million was granted to Kansas organizations to support crime victims and survivors. She said the funds were provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance program.

“Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission.”

Gov. Kelly noted that VOCA grants support the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims and survivors through direct services. She said a total of $22,045,285 was awarded 65 agencies. Those agencies are as follows:

CountyOrganizationGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$337,116
BartonBarton Co. Attorney’s Office$45,994
BartonFamily Crisis Center$560,768
ButlerButler Co. Attorney’s Office$44,252
ButlerFamily Life Center$96,834
ButlerSunlight Children’s Services$274,993
ButlerTri-County CASA$57,896
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$57,403
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$87,480
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$344,211
DouglasChild Advocacy Center of Douglas Co. $66,425
DouglasDouglas Co. CASA$26,570
DouglasDouglas Co. District Attorney’s Office$59,627
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $308,706
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$551,378
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $507,950
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$324,315
FinneySpirit of the Plains CASA$42,207
FordCASA - Children Worth Saving$87,216
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$140,307
FordFord Co. Attorney’s Office$172,185
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $105,396
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District $45,255
HarveyCASA: A Voice for Children$55,970
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault Task Force$827,388
HarveyHeart to Heart Child Advocacy Center$91,569
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$169,656
JohnsonJohnson Co. District Attorney’s Office$113,841
JohnsonMothers Against Drunk Driving$171,596
JohnsonSafehome$1,433,980
Johnson Sunflower House$573,314
Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence$177,436
Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $227,253
LyonSOS$590,287
RenoBrightHouse$473,767
RenoHorizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center $146,127
RileyCrisis Center$258,855
Riley Kansas State University $302,034
RileyRiley Co. Police Department$73,171
RileySunflower CASA Project$239,969
SalineChild Advocacy and Parenting Services$191,435
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,038,019
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$798,955
Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick Co. $798,759
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$435,069
SedgwickCity of Wichita Police Department$188,518
SedgwickCity of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office$134,047
SedgwickRoots and Wings CASA$113,772
SedgwickSedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office$62,261
SedgwickStepStone$288,906
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$691,467
SedgwickWichita Children’s Home$438,800
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$720,773
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis / Domestic Violence Services $305,227
ShawneeCity of Topeka Police Department$63,288
ShawneeDisability Rights Center of Kansas$734,092
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$769,532
ShawneeKansas Legal Services $803,566
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$97,451
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment $433,426
WyandotteFriends of Yates$801,899
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $1,252,718
WyandotteThe Family Conservancy $194,041
WyandotteUnified Government of Wyandotte Co. / Kansas City, Kan., Police Department$362,749
WyandotteVeronica’s Voice$55,818

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
The induction ceremony takes place in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to the state Capitol
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)
Marshall introduces legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
FILE
KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022