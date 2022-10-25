$22+ million granted to 65 Kansas organizations to aid victims, survivors of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $22 million has been granted to 65 organizations in Kansas to help victims and survivors of violent crimes.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, more than $22 million was granted to Kansas organizations to support crime victims and survivors. She said the funds were provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance program.

“Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission.”

Gov. Kelly noted that VOCA grants support the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims and survivors through direct services. She said a total of $22,045,285 was awarded 65 agencies. Those agencies are as follows:

County Organization Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $337,116 Barton Barton Co. Attorney’s Office $45,994 Barton Family Crisis Center $560,768 Butler Butler Co. Attorney’s Office $44,252 Butler Family Life Center $96,834 Butler Sunlight Children’s Services $274,993 Butler Tri-County CASA $57,896 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $57,403 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $87,480 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $344,211 Douglas Child Advocacy Center of Douglas Co. $66,425 Douglas Douglas Co. CASA $26,570 Douglas Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office $59,627 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $308,706 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $551,378 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $507,950 Finney Family Crisis Services $324,315 Finney Spirit of the Plains CASA $42,207 Ford CASA - Children Worth Saving $87,216 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $140,307 Ford Ford Co. Attorney’s Office $172,185 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $105,396 Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $45,255 Harvey CASA: A Voice for Children $55,970 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault Task Force $827,388 Harvey Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center $91,569 Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $169,656 Johnson Johnson Co. District Attorney’s Office $113,841 Johnson Mothers Against Drunk Driving $171,596 Johnson Safehome $1,433,980 Johnson Sunflower House $573,314 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $177,436 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $227,253 Lyon SOS $590,287 Reno BrightHouse $473,767 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center $146,127 Riley Crisis Center $258,855 Riley Kansas State University $302,034 Riley Riley Co. Police Department $73,171 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $239,969 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $191,435 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,038,019 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $798,955 Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick Co. $798,759 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $435,069 Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $188,518 Sedgwick City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office $134,047 Sedgwick Roots and Wings CASA $113,772 Sedgwick Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office $62,261 Sedgwick StepStone $288,906 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $691,467 Sedgwick Wichita Children’s Home $438,800 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $720,773 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis / Domestic Violence Services $305,227 Shawnee City of Topeka Police Department $63,288 Shawnee Disability Rights Center of Kansas $734,092 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $769,532 Shawnee Kansas Legal Services $803,566 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $97,451 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment $433,426 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $801,899 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $1,252,718 Wyandotte The Family Conservancy $194,041 Wyandotte Unified Government of Wyandotte Co. / Kansas City, Kan., Police Department $362,749 Wyandotte Veronica’s Voice $55,818

