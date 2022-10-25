Aging & Style
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.

One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their critical injuries. At last check, they were in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates and call 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can help the authorities solve this case.

