Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter

Student describes shooting at South City school
Student describes shooting at South City school
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A student at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School recounted the Monday morning shooting.

6 hospitalized after shooting at South City high school

The freshman student said she heard “boom, boom, boom, boom” while she was on the fourth floor. She told News 4′s Damon Arnold that she was scared and that they worked together to open the window.

The girl said she and other students were told to jump and officers on scene would catch them. After they got out, the students ran to a safe location.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brian Betts and Les Mckinney
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
KC area gas prices fall 9 cents in a week, 20 cents higher than a year ago
The Kansas Department of Corrections booking photo for Joshua Renfro, 39.
Minimum-security inmate walks away from Lansing prison