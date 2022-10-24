Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism, drought persists

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The change in Kansas weather to kick off this week came with a drop in temperatures and much-needed rain for Kansas farmers. Storm Team 12 reported rain totals through Monday morning were half of an inch to an inch for south central Kansas with “a few lucky communities into Cowley County getting an inch to one-and-a-half inches.

The question from Monday’s rain is how much of a difference it could make for Kansas farmers.

“The rain that we’ve gotten the last day or so has really put a more optimistic view in the farmer’s eye,” said Central Prairie Co-op Grain Marketing Advisor Owen Macfarlane. “Because we’ve gone without moisture for so terribly long, everybody has been kind of down on themselves.”

Central Prairie Co-op Operations Manager Shane Eck said the rain won’t help fall crops as these crops have reached the mature stage. But it could offer a promising outlook for the next wheat crop. Wheat is starting to sprout in fields near Sterling. Monday’s rainfall and the chance for more could be a solid boost for a successful crop.

“As far as the wheat goes, it’s definitely going to help. A lot of farmers have put their wheat in,” Eck said. “They had a little bit of moisture as you can see behind me to get some of it up. Some of them put their wheat in to dry ground, hoping to get rain to help bring it along, so this will definitely provide some good benefit.”

Macfarlane echoed the optimism with farmers who already have wheat in the ground.

“This moisture is really going to help have a positive outlook towards summer harvest and wheat production,” he said.

While Monday’s rain was a positive sign, farmers say more rain is needed in the next several weeks to get the wheat established before cold weather arrives.

“As far as rain that we need, we need about one to two inches to really make an impact and make this wheat that is being put in the ground and the wheat that has already been planted take off,” Macfarlane said.

