Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning.

A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects.

While detectives were not yet made clear as to when the shooting occurred, they did find his car had crashed into a tree in the 14100 block Merrywood Lane about 2:30 a.m. Police found the Grandview man dead inside his vehicle, and that he had been shot.

Police stated they did not yet know if Ozbun was shot during the confrontation with the suspect(s) or while chasing them.

Anyone with information and video which may have captured the events in the area during the early Monday morning hours has been asked to contact the Grandview Police Department or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

