Pet of the Day: Moona

Do you want a cuddly, loyal dog? Moona might just be your perfect match!

Cuddling with her person is this little nugget’s favorite pastime.

Well, she’s also a fan of food... but cuddling and eating are tied for first place!

She’s also very fond of walks and is good on a leash, which makes strolling with Moona so much fun.

As for other activities requiring Moona to expend energy, her interests are limited to sometimes chasing a ball and the occasional zoomie (which she’s exceptionally cute at performing, in case you were curious).

Moona will make some deserving someone the perfect pet!

Learn more about Moona and apply to adopt her, visit mscrescue.org.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.