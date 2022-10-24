Aging & Style
ONE MORE! Kansas City Current will play for the NWSL championship

The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.
The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.(KC Current)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- In just their second year in Kansas City, the Kansas City Current will play for the National Women Soccer League’s Championship.

Sporting defeated OL Reign 2-0 in Seattle on Sunday.

Alex Loera wasted no time in helping the current take the lead.

Her fourth-minute goal gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead:

Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch made several saves in the game. OL Reign took 15 shots, seven of which landed on goal:

In the match’s 63rd minute, Kristen Hamilton provided some insurance for the Current. Her goal extended the lead to 2-0.

The Current will play OL Reign in next Saturday’s championship game, which will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

