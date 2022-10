KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.

One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive.

There’s no information at this time about the victim.

No suspect has been apprehended as of yet.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.