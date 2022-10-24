New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter.

The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which includes a link at the end to an .mp3 of one of the voicemails the office received. The office noted that voicemail is one of many and highly offensive, as well.

“The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office takes its oath and the safety of its employees seriously,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“Although we do not typically release statements on declined cases without new facts, we are now compelled to do so because of the circumstances that have occurred this morning,” the statement continues. “Our office has received numerous phone calls with offensive racist and sexist language. These phone calls also include violent threats to our employees and the elected prosecutor.”

“Our employees are public servants who offer their careers and lives,” the statement continues. “They work hard to uphold the rule of law. The rule of law required that this case be declined.”

“The facts of this case show that the victim of the shooting followed a man out of the store to his car following a verbal exchange between that man and a store clerk,” the statement continues. “Once outside, the facts specifically demonstrate that the shooting female fired a single shot in defense of the man who was being strangled.”

“Her statement and actions were supported by an independent witness,” the prosecutor’s office said. “That witness, who has professional medical training, described the man who was being choked as ‘totally defenseless.’ The witness noted that this man ‘couldn’t talk, couldn’t breathe [and] he was turning purple’ and his ‘eyes rolled back into his head.’ The witness believed that he heard the victim of the shooting say to the man he was choking, ‘I’m killing you.’ Finally, the witness said that the shooter was ‘begging him to stop’ and her ‘hands were shaking.’”

“These statements and video evidence from the convenience store support the defense of others provision as codified in Missouri law,” the prosecutor’s office said. “Because of this, as stated, Missouri’s self-defense and defense of others law required that this case be declined.”

Previous coverage:

Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter

Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter

Off-duty KCFD firefighter dies following shooting at Independence gas station

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.