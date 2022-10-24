Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties.

According to the MDC, CWD is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects. There is no vaccine or cure.

CWD can be spread from direct deer-to-deer contact, through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the environment by deer contacting infectious material from other deer.

Conservationists say hunters can help manage the disease by getting their deer tested and following carcass-movement restrictions and other CWD regulations.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

The 2022 CWD Management Zone counties are: Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, Warren and Washington.

MDC notes that Barton, Greene, Ripley and Vernon counties are new to the CWD Management Zone this year.

Hunters who harvest deer in 34 of the 38 counties in the CWD Management Zone during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12 and 13 are required to take their harvested deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s numerous CWD mandatory sampling stations located throughout the zone.

Sampling and test results are free.

Before arriving at a CWD mandatory sampling station:

Field dress and Telecheck deer.

Bring the carcass or just the head.

Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy prior to arriving at a station.

Position deer in vehicles with head and neck easily accessible.

Be sure the person who harvested the deer is present.

Be prepared to find the location of harvest on a map.

If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access.

If using the MO Hunting app, have permit information available.

Get more information on sampling and drop-off locations online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.

