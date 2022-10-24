Missouri Division of Fire Safety assists in criminal investigation into fire that damaged 6 structures

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is assisting in an ongoing criminal investigation into a fast-moving fire that damaged six structures Monday near 21st Street and Spring Avenue in unincorporated Jackson County, Missouri.

The flames fueled by strong winds and dry conditions spread dangerously close to a mobile home where Penny Strassle Creason and her family slept. Relatives and a neighbor banged on their door and on the side of their home to alert them.

“As we were getting out of bed, you could already feel the heat from the fire coming through the trailer wall,” Creason said. “It was so hot. It just becomes a panic to get the kids out and the dogs out.”

The family members worried their home would soon be engulfed in flames. A relative grabbed a garden hose to soak their home’s outer walls, trees, and brush.

“We just turned it on full blast,” Creason said. “Once the fire department got here, they left us a hose in case anything had come over the wall.”

She said an elderly neighbor’s mobile home was also surrounded by flames.

“People lost their homes down there,” Creason said. “It jumped her house. I have no idea how but, by the grace of God, it was a full flame and it jumped over her house and didn’t burn it.”

Inter City Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jeffery Jewell said that, during the last two weeks, firefighters have responded to a recent rash of what appear to be intentionally set grass and vacant structure fires. Crews battled seven fires in one night.

“With these winds, we literally could have burned down a whole block,” Jewell said Monday. “Scary situation.”

Twenty-five firefighters from Independence helped extinguish the fire near 21st and Spring. Jewell said it was the third fire Inter City Fire Protection District firefighters responded to Sunday night into Monday morning.

Jewell said possible accelerants were discovered near one of the fire scenes. He requested additional law enforcement patrols in the area.

“I think it’s ridiculous because there are families that live here,” Creason said of the recent suspicious fires. “That could have killed people.”

The Inter City Fire Protection District is offering a $1,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can call the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON (1-800-392-7766). Callers can remain anonymous.

