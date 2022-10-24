Aging & Style
Minimum-security inmate walks away from Lansing prison

The Kansas Department of Corrections booking photo for Joshua Renfro, 39.
The Kansas Department of Corrections booking photo for Joshua Renfro, 39.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Ks. (KCTV) - An inmate in the minimum security unit of the Lansing Correctional Facility was placed on escape status Sunday night after authorities say he walked away from the prison.

Joshua W. Renfro, 39, is a white male, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his torso, neck, hands, arms and legs. Anyone with information on Renfro’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, or call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-572-7463.

Renfro is serving a 30-month prison sentence for a violation of a protection order in Allen County from 2020, although he has prior convictions dating back to 2001.

Renfro’s escape does not impact the security or operation so the medium-maximum secure compound, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

