KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday

Viviane Cerritos.
Viviane Cerritos.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight.

According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

At that time, she was driving a gray Chevrolet Impala sedan with Missouri plates (LJ5 B7H).

She may be in the area of Cameron, Missouri.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

According to the police, Cerritos “has shown signs of suicidal ideations.”

If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 right away.

