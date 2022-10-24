Aging & Style
KC area gas prices fall 9 cents in a week, 20 cents higher than a year ago

Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continue to steadily decline, but stand higher than they did a year ago.

A gallon of gasoline in the Kansas City metro averages a cost of $3.26, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country. That amount is 51 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.77 a gallon.

Prices in the metro are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 20 cents higher than a year ago. The national average, meanwhile, is up 10 cents from a month ago and 41 cents from a year ago.

GasBuddy attributes the drop to seasonal decline in demand, in a time period past summer vacations but before winter breaks.

“With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

