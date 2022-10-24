FORECAST: Widespread showers Monday as temps drops

The cold front continues to feed off of gulf moisture that is being funneled in from the south. Scattered showers will build throughout the area Monday morning and will become more widespread and heavier between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The opportunity for thunderstorm activity is still good, however, severe weather threats are rather low.

Staying highly alert on this Weather Alert Day will be a wise choice due to the copious amounts of rainfall we anticipate. The forecast yields an average of a half-an-inch to an entire inch of rainfall just in today’s forecast alone. Localized ponding or even minor flooding is not out of the picture due to how dry we have been for the past several weeks.

Temperatures begin to fall after 9 a.m. due to the passage of the front and the cooling wet weather. Our actual high will be achieved mid-morning, which is expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday afternoon, upper 50s will be more common, and we will continue with those types of temperatures into Tuesday.

A dryer pattern takes over for the middle part of the work week as temperatures return to seasonal in the low 60s. A weak disturbance funnels in on Friday, which brings about a 30 percent chance for wet weather, but a dryer pattern is expected for our Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.