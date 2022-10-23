Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

In video, Trump endorses Derek Schmidt in Kansas governor’s race

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Trump Organization is going on trial, accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Former President Donald Trump gave Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt his “complete endorsement” on Sunday.

Schmidt released a video of Trump formally endorsing him in his race against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

“He’s strong on the border,” Trump said. “He’s strong on crime and he’s going to fight taxes. “He’s going to be a governor unlike few others. He’s tough, he’s smart and he has a big heart.”

The Kansas Governor’s race is one of the most competitive across the country and has received the attention of numerous national politicians.

Just this week, former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Schmidt in Wichita and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in the metro making the case for Kelly.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
A grass fire developed Sunday morning in the area of I-470 near Raytown Road.
Fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road
Crash
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash