In video, Trump endorses Derek Schmidt in Kansas governor’s race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Former President Donald Trump gave Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt his “complete endorsement” on Sunday.

Schmidt released a video of Trump formally endorsing him in his race against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

“He’s strong on the border,” Trump said. “He’s strong on crime and he’s going to fight taxes. “He’s going to be a governor unlike few others. He’s tough, he’s smart and he has a big heart.”

The Kansas Governor’s race is one of the most competitive across the country and has received the attention of numerous national politicians.

Just this week, former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Schmidt in Wichita and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in the metro making the case for Kelly.

