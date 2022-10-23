Aging & Style
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.

After running into the back of the Highlander, Morriss’ 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went off the north side of the road and struck a fence before going airborne and crashing into a tree. The vehicle came to rest partially on its wheels facing southeast.

Morriss was not wearing his seatbelt and was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken by air ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center Omaha.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Highlander was wearing a seatbelt and was not reported to be injured according to the MSHP report.

