Report: Chiefs to start Pacheco at RB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are making a move at running back. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that seventh-round rookie running back Isiah Pacheco received first-team reps throughout the week and will start over Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Rapoport’s report said that the Chiefs would start Pacheco while still using Edwards-Helaire. That leaves Jerick McKinnon as the third running back in Kansas City’s rotation.

So far this season, Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 59 times, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt while scoring five total touchdowns in the rushing and receiving department. Pacheco has averaged 4.8 yards per attempt on 31 carries, scoring in his debut against the Arizona Cardinals.

Edwards-Helaire is still expected to have a “key role in the offense,” according to Rapaport’s report. The LSU product was the Chiefs first-round selection during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kansas City will debut the revamped running back room Sunday against the 49ers at 3:25 p.m.

