Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect.

Police said the white Ford F150 had the green light while heading northbound and the driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and the pedestrian was in stable condition Saturday night, according to police.

