K-State slips to No. 22 in latest AP poll

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Wildcats fell five spots to No. 22 in Sunday’s latest release of the Associated Press top 25 poll.

A 38-28 loss to TCU -- which moved up to No. 7 -- led to the drop in the poll.

READ MORE: No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for Big 12 lead

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez left Saturday night’s loss with a lower leg injury early in the game. An injury-riddle K-State squad saw multiple injuries to key players during the loss.

The Wildcats host No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

