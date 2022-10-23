K-State slips to No. 22 in latest AP poll
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Wildcats fell five spots to No. 22 in Sunday’s latest release of the Associated Press top 25 poll.
A 38-28 loss to TCU -- which moved up to No. 7 -- led to the drop in the poll.
READ MORE: No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for Big 12 lead
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez left Saturday night’s loss with a lower leg injury early in the game. An injury-riddle K-State squad saw multiple injuries to key players during the loss.
The Wildcats host No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
