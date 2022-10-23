Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road.
The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470.
UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers blocked traffic heading eastbound on I-470.
The fire was reported to KC Scout at 10:51 a.m.
A wind advisory is in place for the Kansas City metro area today beginning at noon. With extremely dry conditions, the possibilities of a grass fire are higher.
UPDATE: After the fire began on the south side of I-470, northern wind gusts pushed flames across the highway and a fire has developed on the north side as well.
I-470 is closed in the area heading both east and westbound.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it with more information whenever possible.
