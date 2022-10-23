FORECAST: Wind advisory issued with gusts up to 45 miles per hour expected

Temperatures are starting off in the mid- to upper-60s with a few folks still feeling 70s this morning. The main weather feature you’ll notice today will be the wind.

We’re already measuring wind speeds between 15 and 20 miles per hour at KCI and that is expected to increase to near 25 or 28 miles an hour with some gusts as strong as 45 miles per hour. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from noon until 1 a.m. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low- to mid-80s. As a cold front begins to sag through the region, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning.

A better chance for widespread showers and storms arrives tomorrow late morning as temperatures fall throughout the day. Some may see some residual showers early on Tuesday, but it looks like after the rain ends, we’ll fall into seasonable and dry conditions for much of the week ahead until another small chance of rain shows up on Friday.

