Crews from 10 fire departments still working on mulch fire along I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters from 10 different agencies are still putting out hot spots from a large mulch fire that got out of control Sunday.

The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said the fire began as a mulch fire and spread with high winds in the area.

At 11:10 a.m. officers blocked traffic heading eastbound on I-470.

The fire was reported to KC Scout at 10:51 a.m.

A wind advisory is in place for the Kansas City metro area today beginning at noon. With extremely dry conditions, the possibilities of a grass fire are higher.

After the fire began on the south side of I-470, northern wind gusts pushed flames across the highway and a fire has developed on the north side as well.

At one point, the highway was closed in the area, but by Sunday evening, I-470 was back open.

KCPD says the fire is spreading toward Highview Estates residential area and that residents should evacuate for their safety.

The ten agencies that have assist in the fire response: The Kansas City Fire Department, Raytown, Grandview, South Metro, Pleasant Hill, Lee’s Summit, Southern Jackson County, Overland Park , Belton and Sni Valley.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, KCPD, Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Park Rangers have assisted with street closures in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

