Witt Jr. stolen base heads to Cooperstown

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. steals his 30th stolen base of the season on Oct. 3, 2022,...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. steals his 30th stolen base of the season on Oct. 3, 2022, against the Cleveland Guardians (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The base that Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. stole for his 30th stolen base of his rookie season has made its way to Cooperstown, New York.

During his rookie season, Witt Jr. was one of the bright spots for a Royals team that went 65-97. The former second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft became the fifth rookie in Major League Baseball history to record a 30-steal, 20-home run season.

Upon its arrival in Cooperstown, Vice President of Communications and Education at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Jon Shestakofsky tweeted a picture of the base Saturday.

