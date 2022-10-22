Seven sent to hospital after elevator fail in downtown Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt said emergency responders were called to 504 1/2 commercial. Seven individuals in the elevator were sent to the ground after the elevator’s cable snapped 10 feet in the air. Schmidt said that reported injuries vary from minor bruises to significant trauma. At this moment, no names have been released.

The incident occurred in the elevator located on the backside of the building. Other details have not been identified.

