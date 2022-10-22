‘Miracles still happen’: Why this KC man has been bell-ringing for 43 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three words have guided Harold Hepfer’s life ever since a fateful day in 1959.

“Miracles still happen,” he said. “They didn’t expect me to live.”

Hepfer lost his arm in a car accident during his sophomore year of college. He said his friends prayed for him, doctors were able to reattach it, and he can still use it to this day.

“As a result of their prayers, that’s why I feel I’m alive today,” he said. “Because of their prayers for me and their friendship and their accepting me, I felt I had to give back to the Salvation Army.”

Ever since, he’s dedicated his life to service. He’s been ringing his bell in Kansas City for 43 years now.

Friday, the Salvation Army selected him to kick off this year’s fundraising drive with the first ring of the season.

“Bell ringing is a ministry for me,” Hepfer said. “I’ve seen changed lives.”

You’ll see Harold ringing across town five to six days a week: rain, snow or shine.

Over the last four decades, he’s raised $1.275 million – and he credits it all to that one moment years ago that changed his life forever.

“There have been so many things that have happened. I’ve been able to pray with countless people. I’ve been able to counsel, encourage, help many people in many ways. The Lord uses me to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

