Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

‘Miracles still happen’: Why this KC man has been bell-ringing for 43 years

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three words have guided Harold Hepfer’s life ever since a fateful day in 1959.

“Miracles still happen,” he said. “They didn’t expect me to live.”

Hepfer lost his arm in a car accident during his sophomore year of college. He said his friends prayed for him, doctors were able to reattach it, and he can still use it to this day.

“As a result of their prayers, that’s why I feel I’m alive today,” he said. “Because of their prayers for me and their friendship and their accepting me, I felt I had to give back to the Salvation Army.”

Ever since, he’s dedicated his life to service. He’s been ringing his bell in Kansas City for 43 years now.

Friday, the Salvation Army selected him to kick off this year’s fundraising drive with the first ring of the season.

“Bell ringing is a ministry for me,” Hepfer said. “I’ve seen changed lives.”

You’ll see Harold ringing across town five to six days a week: rain, snow or shine.

Over the last four decades, he’s raised $1.275 million – and he credits it all to that one moment years ago that changed his life forever.

“There have been so many things that have happened. I’ve been able to pray with countless people. I’ve been able to counsel, encourage, help many people in many ways. The Lord uses me to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Two Fort Osage Fire Protection District firefighters were injured and taken to a...
Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized
‘Miracles still happen’: Why this KC man has been bell-ringing for 43 years
Johnson County Election officials are expecting nearly 40,000 early vote ballots to come in via...
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County
A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County...
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County