Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam.

Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The Metro Squad is investigating the incident and is asking anyone who may have been in the area to provide any information about the incident to the Metro Squad at 913-322-5500. Tips can also be sent to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

