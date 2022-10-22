KU’s Remy Martin signs with Cleveland Charge
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Remy Martin has signed with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 6′0″ guard was a 5th year super senior on the 2022 National Championship team after transferring from Arizona State. With the Jayhawks in 2021-22, he started in 13 games, played in 30, and averaged 8.6 points a game.
He played a key role in the team’s national title endeavors.
