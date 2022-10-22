Aging & Style
KU’s Remy Martin signs with Cleveland Charge

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Remy Martin has signed with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6′0″ guard was a 5th year super senior on the 2022 National Championship team after transferring from Arizona State. With the Jayhawks in 2021-22, he started in 13 games, played in 30, and averaged 8.6 points a game.

He played a key role in the team’s national title endeavors.

