‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Among the art installations headed for the new terminal under construction at the Kansas City International Airport is a tribute to the city’s jazz history — and one of its greatest icons.

“Jazz Birds,” created by Willie Cole, features dozens of saxophones crafted to form avian figures, a nod to music legend Charlie “Bird” Parker.

Cole, a New Jersey native, grew up inspired by Parker and other jazz greats.

“I lived Charlie,” Cole said. “I grew up a jazz fan since I was a little kid.”

Cole has created artwork out of musical instruments before, notably assembling sculptures out of Yamaha guitars for a show called, “No Strings.” Using saxophones was a first, though the curves and reeds of the instruments seemed to fit the contours and beaks of birds perfectly.

“It’s like magic,” Cole said. “When this was made it’s a static thing but when you put that beak in you hear those birds chirp.”

BAC Musical Instruments, a factory just down the street from Cole’s workspace in the Boone Theater, provided 200 saxophones for various prototypes and finished products. Mike Corrigan, the owner of the company, helped Cole strategically remove components and attach the instruments to each other.

“What we’ve done is visual jazz, in the heart of the Kansas City Jazz district,” Corrigan said. “Anybody that travels through Kansas City airport will have no choice but to connect Kansas City with Jazz.”

The sculptures will be hung over a concessions area in Concourse B of the new terminal.

