Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.

Crash reports said the child was taken to the hospital via a Life Flight Eagle helicopter.

