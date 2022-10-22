Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times.

The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One remained hospitalized in serious condition while the other was released from the hospital Friday evening.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is completing its investigation into the cause of the fire. Fort Osage Fire Protection District wanted to remind residents that the dry conditions in the area makes it easier for fires to spread right now.

