Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning

FILE — Two Fort Osage Fire Protection District firefighters were injured and taken to a...
FILE — Two Fort Osage Fire Protection District firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital, one had serious injuries.(Fort Osage Fire Protection District/Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times.

The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One remained hospitalized in serious condition while the other was released from the hospital Friday evening.

READ MORE: Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is completing its investigation into the cause of the fire. Fort Osage Fire Protection District wanted to remind residents that the dry conditions in the area makes it easier for fires to spread right now.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe sent two people to the hospital with injuries Saturday...
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
Johnson County switching election worker management system after workers’ records were accessed without county approval
Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash
Friday Night Blitz: Highlights from around the metro for Oct. 21