FORECAST: Rain, storm possibilities increase on Monday

We will continue with the southerly flow through tonight and into tomorrow afternoon.

The wind will continue to be rather blustery moving through this evening but intensify to gusts between 40 and 45 mph by midafternoon Sunday.

This is due to a cold front and area of low pressure moving across the four corners into the central plains. We will increase cloud cover through the day on Sunday but overall, a wet weather threat is unlikely until mid to late evening, which will intensify through Monday morning and early afternoon.

Severe weather is unlikely. However, heavy downpours and weak thunderstorm activity will be common with the storm threat more likely towards midafternoon.

Temperatures during this time will fall dramatically with the bulk of our warmth expected in the late morning and by the afternoon, temperatures begin to fall. Even so, the high on Monday is expected to be around 70° with afternoon highs on Tuesday featured in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A dryer pattern will take over through much of the work week until the new disturbance enters by Friday, bringing a small opportunity for light shower activity as temperatures remain seasonal within the low and mid 60s.

