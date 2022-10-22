FORECAST: Clear skies, warmer temperatures in store for Saturday

Southerly flow continues to build warm air throughout the Missouri River Valley today. Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies will be common with high temperatures 10 to 20° above average mainly featured in the lower 80s. Breezy conditions will be common with occasional gusts between 20 and 30 mph into the afternoon.

Tomorrow, we will remain in the lower 80s however wind will pick up dramatically with the approach of a front and area of low pressure from the west. Our wet weather threat is unlikely through the day, however by the late evening and overnight we will build in a few showers. Our concern will be wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph Sunday afternoon with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph.

Monday yields a scattered shower and thunderstorm threat mainly within the late morning into the evening however the timing may change throughout the weekend. This storm system will usher in cooler conditions that will drop us to the lower 70s Monday and then to the upper 50s by Tuesday. We will increase temperatures to seasonal by Wednesday.

