Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire Friday afternoon north of Buckner resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital.

The Fort Osage Fire Protection District stated firefighters responded to a residence in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road near the village of Sibley just after 2:15 p.m. First responders found a shed caught fire, and it spread to a 2-3 acre grass fire, according to a release.

A FOFPD brush truck became surrounded by heavy smoke resulting in a “Mayday”and an immediate evacuation. As other responding members came to help, two firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital. One of them had serious injuries, the fire district stated.

The brush truck was destroyed.

The district stated the fire spread to about 15 acres and destroyed several small outbuildings. It was finally under control just after 4 p.m.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the blaze.

