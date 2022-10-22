Aging & Style
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

A crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe sent two people to the hospital with injuries Saturday...
A crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe sent two people to the hospital with injuries Saturday morning.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning.

The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.

The crash occurred at 10:22 a.m. and the area was cleared by 11:15 a.m.

