Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning.

The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.

The crash occurred at 10:22 a.m. and the area was cleared by 11:15 a.m.

