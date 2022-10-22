Chiefs activate LB Willie Gay to active roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gay’s four-game suspension was complete following the Chiefs’ Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gay had been suspended following a criminal damage arrest in January.

The Chiefs also elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster via standard elevation from the practice squad.

During the first two weeks of the 2022 season, Gay had 16 tackles.

Kansas City takes on San Francisco at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

