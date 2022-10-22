Aging & Style
Chiefs activate LB Willie Gay to active roster

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gay’s four-game suspension was complete following the Chiefs’ Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gay had been suspended following a criminal damage arrest in January.

The Chiefs also elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster via standard elevation from the practice squad.

READ MORE: Then and now: How similar are the Chiefs, 49ers to their Super Bowl 54 selves?

During the first two weeks of the 2022 season, Gay had 16 tackles.

Kansas City takes on San Francisco at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

