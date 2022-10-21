‘Several suspicious grass fires’ under investigation in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Authorities said Friday more than 24 fires in the last month have been labeled suspicious in nature.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters have responded to several grassfires from Sept. 25 - Oct. 21 in the area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line.

The sheriff’s office stated that they are considered suspicious due to the similar nature and timing of the fires near the same location.

“Thankfully none of the fires so far have caused considerable damage to property or injured anyone, but because they are suspicious in nature and with their location near Kansas Highway 10, this is a dangerous game someone is playing,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a release. “We want these to stop, and we are asking for the community’s assistance in this investigation.”

The grass fires have been reported in the following locations:

Oct. 21 – A grass fire in the 1800 block of N 1000 Road.

Oct. 17 - Three fires started within minutes of each other between the 1700 block and the 2100 block of N 900 Road.

Oct. 10 – Seven fires started within 30 minutes of each other between the 1400 block of N 1100 Road and the Johnson County line.

Oct. 6 – Five fires in the afternoon in the 1500 block to the 2400 block of N 1100 Road.

Sept. 29 – Eight fires in the afternoon in the 1400 block to 2400 block of N 1100 Road.

Sept. 25 – Several grass fires along K-10 in the area of E 1900 Road.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (785) 841-0007 or Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if information leads to an arrest.

