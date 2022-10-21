Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Leo

Leo.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Leo is 9 years young and weighs 80 pounds.

He is a victim of his circumstance. You see, Leo was caught in the middle of a divorce and was left in the house for two days without food, water or electricity.

Poor Leo was facing euthanasia from animal control, but then a good person reached out to Imagine FURever Ranch to see if they could help him. Luckily for Leo, they did!

According to the Ranch, Leo seems to have separation anxiety. However, that could be a temporary reaction to being abandoned.

In the short time they’ve known him, he seems to be unfamiliar with stairs. He can go up the stairs with confidence, but then he seems intimidated when he tries to come back down them.

They’re not concerned about it, though.

Leo is very, very sweet. He loves to cuddle. He also stays close to people.

The Ranch is confident that all he needs is a little TLC to build his confidence back up.

To learn more about Leo, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

