Pence visits Wichita in support of GOP candidate for Kansas governor

Polling shows a tight race for Kansas governor between Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly and Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polling shows a tight race for Kansas governor between Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. An appearance in Wichita Friday by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence marks the most high-profile national Republican to visit Kansas in support of candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

A line of supporters and a handful of protesters waited on the former vice president’s arrival in Wichita. After other Republicans in statewide and congressional races spoke, Schmidt and Pence took center stage.

“I’m here for really two reasons: Derek Schmidt and Laura Kelly, ‘cause I know both of them,” Pence said.

After mentioning that his wife, Karen Pence, is a Kansas native, Pence worked to rally supporters on the case for supporting Schmidt. He pointed to economic concerns, focusing on issues important to conservatives and said there are parallels between Governor Kelly and President Joe Biden.

“The time has come for you to say ‘no’ to the Biden, Kelly agenda,” Pence said. “The time has come for Kansas to vote for Derek Schmidt to be the next governor.”

The former vice president’s message was about getting out to vote and voting GOP.

Ahead of Pence’s arrival in Wichita, Governor Kelly’s campaign bought a newspaper ad talking about the praise Kelly received from former President Trump in the state’s handing of COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The ad also points out Republican endorsements for Kelly from for Kansas leaders who Schmidt worked for as attorney general.

