Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the stabbing incident happened in the 600 block of S. Elm Street in Ottawa and arrived at the house, finding the suspect’s bedroom locked. After executing a search warrant, Ottawa Police determined the suspect was not inside the residence.

Friday morning, officers arrested 18-year-old Amani Bennet at a residence in the 100 block of S. Maple Street in Ottawa. Bennet was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to a property.

