Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail as advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it.

“it’s 19 inches in length with a lot of contest races on it,” said Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner.

One of the bigger races in between U.S. Representative Sharice Davids and Republican Amanda Adkins.

They debate Friday night right before advance voting opens in Johnson County on Saturday morning.

“We’ll have nine advance voting sites that open on Saturday. They’ll be open from 9am to 3pm. Then those sites are open 10 am till 7pm Monday through Friday. The following Saturday, on October 29th is when seven additional sites will open up.”

Advance voting by mail is also an option and thousands of residents are already requesting their ballot.

“Mail ballots were sent out to about 24,000 residents here this past Wednesday. We’ve been processing almost 2,000 applications a day since then as well. So we anticipate we may have close to or up to 40,000 mail ballots.”

Sherman said voter turnout is already looking to be higher than the August primary.

So, if you choose to vote on November 8th be prepared to possibly wait.

“We hope it only takes 5 to 7 minutes, but if it takes longer on average, it will likely create lines for voting here this coming up election,” said Sherman.

Advance polling locations open October 22:

Advance polling locations open October 29:

Click here for additional information on advance voting in Johnson County, including deadlines to vote by mail.

