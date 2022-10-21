Aging & Style
Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County

Multiple agencies responded to grass fires in the area of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road, west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.

Crews from the Southern Platte, Central Platte, West Platte, Camden Point and Kansas City Missouri Fire Departments have been dealing with a steady wind that has been spreading the fire.

The fire crews are attempting to prevent the fire from jumping over the Platte River to other dry grass areas. So far there has been no property damage due to the fires. The fires have still not been called under control.

READ MORE: Governor Kelly issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires

