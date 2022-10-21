Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.

Crews from the Southern Platte, Central Platte, West Platte, Camden Point and Kansas City Missouri Fire Departments have been dealing with a steady wind that has been spreading the fire.

The fire crews are attempting to prevent the fire from jumping over the Platte River to other dry grass areas. So far there has been no property damage due to the fires. The fires have still not been called under control.

READ MORE: Governor Kelly issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.